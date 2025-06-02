Spense, Ringg AI, Moving Brahma get early-stage funding

The Spense team

Fintech startup Spense, conversational AI startup Ringg AI, and marketing agency Moving Brahma have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds from venture capital firms and angel investors, the companies said.

Fintech startup Spense has secured $1.85 million (Rs 15.8 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage venture capital firm GrowthCap Ventures, with participation from CRED co-founder Kunal Shah, The Math Company co-founder Sayandeb Banerjee, LinkedIn executive Suresh Rayasam, Microsoft executive Ravi Sudhakar, among others.

Advertisement

Spense provides banking and cards infrastructure to help launch and scale secured credit programs. Its platform provides software infrastructure like application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development tools for fintech companies to launch services like KYC, digital banking, deposits, card payments, UPI, mutual funds, among others.

Founded by Pawan Kumar and Srinivas Krishnamurthy, the Bengaluru-based startup said it will use the funding to onboard more banks, expand fintech partnerships, and grow its product and technology stack beyond credit cards.

Advertisement

Conversational AI startup Ringg AI has raised $1 million in a seed round led by early-stage venture firm Capital 2B.

Founded in 2023 by Siddharth Shankar Tripathi, Utkarsh Shukla, and Kali Charan Vemuru, the firm is developing a no-code platform that enables companies to integrate real-time, multilingual AI voice agents into their workflows. The platform supports more than 15 international and Indian languages and facilitates voice interactions across telephony, web, and app interfaces.

The Bengaluru-based startup said the funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand integrations, grow its team, and advance research in voice technology.

Advertisement

Marketing agency Moving Brahma said it has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.27 crore) in seed funding from tech entrepreneur Vatsal Rajgor, who will also join the company as a co-founder.

Founded by filmmaker Prem Raj Soni, the firm offers full-stack marketing services for the film industry, catering to production houses, distributors, and OTT platforms.

Advertisement

The co-founders said they may consider strategic investors as they develop an initial slate of IPs, micro-content, teasers, and creative development materials.

Share article on Leave Your Comments