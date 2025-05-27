Slikk, Frinks AI, others get funding; Expert DOJO launches India startup cohort

Fashion delivery platform Slikk, deeptech firms Frinks AI and Contineu, and travel brand EUME have secured early-stage funding in separate rounds from various venture capital and private investors. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Expert DOJO has announced the launch of a startup cohort focused on India, aiming to invest in over 10 companies.

Fashion delivery platform Slikk has secured $10 million (Rs 85.4 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Lightspeed.



Earlier, the company had secured $3.2 million in seed money in March.

Slikk, founded by Akshay Gulati, Om Prakash Swami, and Bipin Singh, promises 60-minute delivery of fashion products and currently operates in Bengaluru.

The company said the funds will be used to launch new lifestyle categories, roll out instant returns, and expand its reach to more urban pincodes.

Deeptech startup Frinks AI has raised $5.4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from existing investor Chiratae Ventures. Navam Capital and Ashok Atluri, founder of Zen Technologies, also participated in the round.

With this, the company has raised a total of $6.25 million so far.

Founded by Aditya Agrawal, Dharmgya Sharma, and Subhra S Bhattacherjee, Frinks AI is developing foundational visual models to help manufacturers automate and elevate quality control in manufacturing. The company operates a no-code platform and a cloud-based data engine, and plans to scale globally, invest in R&D, and expand presence in the US.

It is also exploring go-to-market partnerships with automation companies and OEMs.

Travel and lifestyle brand EUME has raised Rs 25 crore in a Series A funding round, led by investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from existing seed investors, including Cello Group executive Pradeep Rathod and Arvog Financial executive Prithviraj Kothari.

Founded by Maanvi Parekh, Naina and Pranay Parekh, EUME offers multipurpose travel accessories for commuters and travellers.

The startup said it will use the funds to scale its retail presence across India, expand its workforce, ramp up marketing, and enhance working capital. It will also open three new flagship stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in the next 45 days.

Bengaluru-based deeptech startup Contineu has raised $1.2 million in seed funding led by SenseAI Ventures, with participation from Piper Serica Angel Fund.

The startup said the funding will fuel its AI-powered vertical data infrastructure stack for the construction industry. The platform automates quality monitoring, compliance checks, and provides site-level visibility.

Founded in 2023 by Harshil Naik and Kanao Ramesh, the startup’s proprietary platform combines helmet-mounted 360-degree cameras with 3D computer vision models to reduce manual data entry. The system captures on-site visuals and converts them into structured data, starting with quality assurance/control detection and documentation.

US-based early-stage venture capital firm Expert DOJO has launched an India-focused startup cohort, planning to invest $100,000 each in over 10 startups across sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, electric vehicle, and B2B.

The firm said the cohort will help early-stage startups strengthen their business models, enter new markets, and prepare for future funding rounds.

"The goal of this cohort is to support Indian founders facing challenges like limited access to global capital, lack of international mentorship, and restricted market reach," Expert DOJO said.

Last month, the firm announced the launch of a $15-million fund for Indian startups, targeting 20-25 investments by FY26 in fintech, SaaS, B2B, and AI.

The California-based VC firm was founded by Brian Mac Mahon, and counts Ashutosh Kumar and Jonathan Wallace as general partners. Expert DOJO claims to have supported over 300 startups across 40-plus countries through its accelerator and fund.

