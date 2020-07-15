Singh & Associates ropes in Dubey of L&S as partner for corporate law practice

Full-service law firm Singh & Associates has roped in a partner from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (L&S) as a partner for its corporate law practice, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hire of Neeraj Dubey, an alumnus of Delhi University, will help the firm expand its corporate practice in South India, it said.

“Dubey’s considerable experience, together with our existing qualified team, shall ensure that as we grow, our clients can continue to expect responsive, high-quality support across India,” Singh & Associates founding partner Manoj K Singh said.

He added that the firm is also looking to hire more professionals to expand its overall growth strategy.

Dubey has 16 years of experience in fields such as business law, intellectual property, employment, and technology matters. He has advised clients from sectors including food and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, e-commerce, banking, advertising, and medical devices.

At L&S, Dubey helped the firm set up its corporate division in Bengaluru. He was associated with the firm for five years. According to his LinkedIn page, he has also worked with PSA (Priti Suri & Associates), and as an advocate at the Delhi High Court.

Dubey’s hire comes after Singh & Associates in May appointed Apoorve Vashistha as a partner for its dispute resolution team. Prior to his present position, Vashistha worked with L&L Partners.

Singh & Associates, which was set up in 2002, operates as a full-service outfit and has offices in major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Its major practice areas are litigation and alternative dispute resolution, contracts, and transactions, corporate and tax, and intellectual property.

It has a team of over 175 professionals practising in sectors such as banking, consumer products, e-commerce, education, shipping, software, renewable energy and manufacturing.

People movement in the legal space

In April, J Sagar Associates appointed Rajeev Reddy from Tatva Legal as a partner in its Hyderabad office for its corporate and commercial law practice.

In February, it appointed Shafaq Uraizee Sapre as a retained partner for its mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice. In August last year, the law firm had appointed BDO Legal's Manish Mishra as partner.

Also in February this year, Delhi-based Dua Associates hired a new partner and four others from L&S to boost its arbitration practice.