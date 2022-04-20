Sequoia, Accel, others invest $10 mn in influencer-focused platform Rigi.Club

Azalp Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs creators, influencers and celebrities focused platform Rigi.Club, said it has secured Series A funding of $10 million (around Rs 76 crore) led by Accel India, Sequoia Capital India and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of angel investors including Nitish Mittersain (CEO, Nazara), Apaksh Gupta (CEO, OneImpression), Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com) and comedian Tanmay Bhat.

Rigi.Club plans to use the fresh capital to rope in more talents across verticals.

The firm said that it has onboarded over 200,000 users in the past five months, across the age group of 18-24, and eyes to expand the user base to more than 10 times in the next one year.

In an interaction with VCCircle, Rigi.Club’s Founder and CEO Swapnil Saurav said that the platform will be doubling its headcount from 30 to over 60 by this year.

The company was also part of the first cohort of Accel Atoms.

Founded in October 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi.Club’s focuses on creators managing and monetize their communities.

The platform claims to help creators and influencers do this efficiently by enabling them to monetize their community across all platforms, be it WhatsApp, Telegram, or Instagram.

Influencers can use the app to launch courses, conduct paid webinars, and launch free and paid communities, the statement noted.

“Since our launch, the company has been growing at the rate of nearly 100% month on month and has crossed the 200,000 user benchmark. It has been most heartening to see that within a mere two months, we have helped our influencers more than triple their earnings.

At Rigi, we aim to grow into the go-to influencer ‘logistics partner’ wherein we take care of everything, allowing influencers the space and freedom to focus their energies on content creation,” Saurav said.

“One of the defining trends in consumer-tech over the next decade will be the notable shift of consumers from platform preferences to creators themselves.

With a nudge from the pandemic, we have already been witnessing explosive growth and fascinating levels of engagement with both existing and emerging creators,” said Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.