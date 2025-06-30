Secondaries PE firm TR Capital buys stake in three firms from Eight Roads
Secondaries PE firm TR Capital buys stake in three firms from Eight Roads

By Malvika Maloo

  • 30 Jun 2025
Frederic Azemard, managing partner, TR Capital

Asia-focused secondaries private equity firm TR Capital, which manages over $1.5 billion across India, China and Southeast Asia, has acquired a stake in three growth-stage companies in India for about $50 million (Rs 427.6 crore).

The Hong Kong-based PE firm has provided a partial exit to venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures, buying its stake in MoEngage, Shadowfax, and Whatfix in a secondary deal, it said on Monday. 

Secondaries PE firms buy shares of other investors in companies and do not participate in primary fundraising exercises. TR Capital’s portfolio in the country already includes eyewear retailer Lenskart, quick delivery company BigBasket, non-banking lender Arohan, consumer lending startup Fibe, and Biryani maker Paradise. 

“TR Capital will continue expanding its footprint and collaborating with top-tier partners such as Eight Roads to deliver value from complexity,” said Frederic Azemard, managing partner at TR Capital, in a statement.

Separately, he told VCCircle in an interaction that TR Capital completed the transaction end to end within just three months. “We are looking at only high-quality companies and had interacted with them directly/indirectly in the past. Each of these companies has a very solid position in the market, a very strong management team and a strong shareholder base.”

The PE firm provides liquidity solutions to private investors through single asset and portfolio transactions. It is focused on backing companies in technology, next-generation, consumer and healthcare sectors.

TR Capital raised $401 million for its fifth Asia secondaries fund in July 2024, with overall deployment, including co-investments, expected to cross $600 million. Previously, in February 2021, it raised $350 million for its fourth secondaries fund.

The PE firm has over the years gradually increased its presence in the country. In January 2023, it led a consortium to buy stakes in medical devices firm Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd, staffing firm First Meridian Business Services Pvt. Ltd and biryani restaurant Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd from Samara Capital in a $150 million secondaries deal, one of the largest secondary transactions completed in India.

In October 2023, it opened its second office in India in Delhi, its sixth in the Asia Pacific region, to leverage on-ground presence in what it said was a ‘bright spot in a challenging market’.

TR CapitalEight Roads VenturesPE secondaries

