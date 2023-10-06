Lenskart backer TR Capital opens second office in India

Premium Paul Robine, founder and CEO of TR Capital

Secondaries-focused private equity firm TR Capital has opened its second office in India, as it expands its operations in the South Asian nation. TR Capital had previously backed e-commerce giant Flipkart and counts eyewear retailer Lenskart and e-grocer BigBasket as its current portfolio firms. In January, the PE firm bought stakes in ......