Perception about Gulf investors changing: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

Premium Panellists at VCCircle summit in Dubai

The Middle East is increasingly being viewed as a sophisticated investment ecosystem with many perceptions about fundraising and capital deployment changing in recent years, said panellists at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. The panellists included Evolvence India Fund managing partner Ajit Kumar, Sharjah Asset Management’s head of new ......