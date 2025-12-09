Arpwood Partners rebrands to Vixar, teams up with family office for NBFC takeover

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Arpwood Partners has rebranded to Vixar and has acquired a controlling stake in a Mumbai-headquartered non-banking finance company through a transaction that also involves a marquee family office coming in as a minority investor, VCCircle has gathered. The PE firm, started by former Carlyle India head Rajeev Gupta ......