Trust is key in cross-border deals: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai
By Aman Rawat

  • 09 Dec 2025
(From left) Alserkal's H.E. Maher Al Kaabi, Arif Mohamed Al Alawi of Dubai Cultiv8 and Artha's Anirudh Damani

New-age ventures in the Gulf region and the maturing Indian startup ecosystem are converging to create a powerful cross-border opportunity, panellists said on Tuesday at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai.  Participating in a discussion on exploring cross-border opportunities at the second Dubai edition of the flagship VCCircle event, H.E. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

