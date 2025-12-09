Trust is key in cross-border deals: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit in Dubai

Premium (From left) Alserkal's H.E. Maher Al Kaabi, Arif Mohamed Al Alawi of Dubai Cultiv8 and Artha's Anirudh Damani

New-age ventures in the Gulf region and the maturing Indian startup ecosystem are converging to create a powerful cross-border opportunity, panellists said on Tuesday at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit in Dubai. Participating in a discussion on exploring cross-border opportunities at the second Dubai edition of the flagship VCCircle event, H.E. ......