CMS Info Systems buys FSS’ managed services business

(Representative image) | Credit: Reuters

One of the largest cash-management companies in the country CMS Info Systems has acquired the ATM managed services business of Financial Software and Systems Private Limited (FSS).

CMS Info Systems spent up to Rs 115 crore (around $16 million) for the acquisition, the company said in a press note.

The transaction involves the transfer of operating assets and novation of customer contracts, and is expected to close in April-June.

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“The managed services industry is consolidating, and we are well-positioned to be the platform of choice as banks look to work with fewer, larger, more capable partners,” Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, CMS Info Systems said in the note.

“FSS's clients are exactly the kind of relationships we want to deepen and, bringing them onto our platform opens the door to serve them across our full suite of services," he added.

FSS is a global payments processor offering advanced solutions in issuance, acquiring, ATM, reconciliation, security and real-time payments. The acquisition is in line with CMS Info Systems’ strategy to consolidate in ATM management solutions, and expanding the depth of its three business services platforms. Specifically, the transaction adds 8,000 units and new private sector banking relationships to CMS Info Systems.

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CMS Info Systems is building a unified platform across three businesses: ATM management solutions, retail solutions and currency logistics, and technology and payment solutions. The entity serves banks, financial institutions, organised retail and e-commerce companies across India. The firm is listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

The consolidated net profit fell to Rs 224.3 crore in the first nine months of FY26, from around Rs 275 crore a year ago, due to higher expenses. The expenses rose 6% year-on-year(y-o-y) to Rs 1,419 crore a year ago.

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