Singapore’s Future Wealth rolls out maiden fund for early-stage bets

Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore-based early-stage venture capital firm Future Wealth Investments has launched its debut fund, targeting a corpus of $50 million (Rs 473 crore), and has also marked its first close. The fund will make early-stage investments in startups across India, the UAE, and Singapore.

The firm aims to leverage India’s scale and founder ecosystem, Singapore’s access to institutional capital and connectivity, and the UAE’s position as a hub for founders to build global businesses, it said.

Led by Rohit Kapoor, a former investment banker at French firm Crédit Agricole, the fund has an additional greenshoe option of up to $10 million, which may take the total corpus to $60 million.

Future Wealth Investments will back founders from pre-seed to Series A stages and aims to build a high-conviction portfolio of around 20 companies.

“The most significant companies of the next decade are being built today in markets and categories that do not yet have a name. That is where we intend to be,” said Kapoor, managing partner at Future Wealth Investments.

Kapoor brings over two decades of experience in private banking and wealth management across global institutions such as HSBC and Crédit Agricole.

While adopting a sector-agnostic approach, the fund has identified a few areas of interest, including artificial intelligence, consumer businesses, supply chain and logistics, and hardware-led innovation.

Its initial cheque sizes will range from $250,000 to $5 million, with significant reserves allocated for follow-on participation in high-performing portfolio companies, it said in a release.