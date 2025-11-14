Searchlight: Hexalog targets nearly 3x growth in FY26, eyes maiden fundraise

Premium Dibyanshu Tripathi, co-founder and CEO, Hexalog

Integrated logistics and EXIM technology provider Hexalog is targeting nearly threefold revenue growth for the financial year ending March 2026, driven by expanding global operations, a stronger technology stack, and the rollout of its upcoming B2C platform, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Gurugram-based company, which provides technology-led cross-border trade ......