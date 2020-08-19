SAIF Partners, Y Combinator sign seed cheques for hiring platform Able Jobs

Able Jobs, a hiring platform for entry-level jobs, has raised Rs 13 crore ($1.7 million) in its seed round of funding led by multi-stage investor SAIF Partners.

US-based startup accelerator Y Combinator, Titan Capital and First Cheque also participated in this round, the company said in a statement.

Titan Capital is an investment firm started by Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. First Cheque is a seed investment and acceleration platform that invests Rs 10–20 lakh at the very early stages of a startup.

Able Jobs, operated by Jobbox Technologies Pvt. Ltd, said it will use the capital to accelerate its product growth and expand its team. The company also plans to build training products to expand into sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods and financial services.

The company was launched in May last year by Ravish Agrawal and Swatantra Kumar. Agrawal, an IIT Kanpur graduate, was earlier associated with ed-tech firm Udacity and had floated K-12 school discovery platform Instichoose. Kumar earlier worked with online travel firm Yatra.

Agrawal, who is also the CEO of Able Jobs, said the SAIF team’s “deep networks” and years of expertise with startups will help the company expand its business.

The startup provides end-to-end hiring support to companies, from finding the right candidates to getting them deployed. It also helps companies acquire talent through social channels and gives them access to people beyond job portals.

The startup has helped companies such as WhiteHatJr, BigBasket and Sharechat hire entry-level executives in the fields of sales, support and marketing.

“With the rising needs of such platforms in a post-Covid job market, we are confident that Able Jobs can catalyze the growth and development of the entry-level hiring ecosystem in our country while scaling up efficiently at the same time,” said Deepak Gaur, managing director at SAIF Partners India.

Able Jobs competes with the likes of recruitment startups MyKaam and WorkIndia.

Jobshob Tech Pvt. Ltd, which operates the blue-collar worker-focussed employment and recruitment platform MyKaam, had raised funding from startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts in June.

In February, WorkIndia, a job portal for blue-collar workers, had raised Rs 42 crore from Chinese technology and consumer devices conglomerate Xiaomi.