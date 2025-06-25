Sahi, Fabheads, IndiaBonds, Sthyr Energy, others raise funding

Sahi founders Dale Vaz and Manish Jain

Trading platform Sahi, manufacturing tech firm Fabheads, fintech platform IndiaBonds, deeptech company Sthyr Energy, defense tech startup Armory, and robotics firm AuraML have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies have said.

Broking platform Sahi has secured $10.5 million (Rs 90.2 crore) in a Series A funding round led by existing investors Accel and Elevation Capital.

The company, which was launched in late 2024, said the funding will drive product development–including advanced automation features aligned with SEBI’s move to enable algorithmic trading for retail participants–market expansion and hiring.

Founded by Dale Vaz and Manish Jain, Sahi is a NSE and BSE-registered broker which runs a trading platform. The company claims over 200,000 app downloads within six months, with active traders growing at 50% month-over-month.

Manufacturing technology startup Fabheads has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Trifecta Capital.

The funds will primarily be used to scale up the company’s manufacturing capacity, while also expanding its client-facing engineering and R&D divisions, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by former ISRO engineers Dhinesh Kanagaraj and Abhijeet Rathore, Fabheads has developed custom-automated manufacturing solutions to automate critical processes such as fiber placement and layering with robotic precision. The company says its manufacturing system reduces material wastage by 20%. To date, it has raised $13 million in funding.

Fintech platform IndiaBonds.com has raised Rs 32.5 crore ($3.77 million) in its first external funding round from a group of angel investors in the investment and technology sectors.

"This round allows us to continue on a high growth trajectory, and we are only likely to look at institutional funding sometime next year,” said Vishal Goenka, co-founder of IndiaBonds.

Founded in 2021 by Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka, IndiaBonds runs a SEBI-registered fintech platform for retail and institutional investors to invest in a range of fixed income products such as corporate bonds, government securities, and digital fixed deposits.

Deeptech startup Sthyr Energy has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, with participation from Antares Ventures.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its R&D efforts, build pilot systems, and collaborate with grid-scale and industrial energy partners.

Founded by Muhammed Hamdan Bin Basheer, Gunjan Kapadia, and Akhil Kongara at IIT Madras, the company is developing a mechanically rechargeable Zinc-Air battery system specifically designed for applications such as seasonal energy storage and fossil-free peaker plant replacements.

Defense tech startup Armory has raised Rs 13 crore in a funding round led by growX Ventures, with participation from Industrial 47, Antler, AC Ventures, and Dexter Ventures.

Founded in 2024 by Amardeep Singh, Armory develops counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) designed to detect and destroy rogue drones. The company will use the funding to invest in its R&D efforts and scale up manufacturing capacity

Robotics startup AuraML has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by global venture capital and accelerator fund Turbostart, with participation from DeVC, GSF Accelerator, IAN and other investors.

With the new funding, the company plans to invest in product development, expand its US footprint, and support enterprise pilots in warehouse automation, industrial robotics, and autonomous systems.