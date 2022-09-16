SaaS firm Dingg bags fresh funding

Pune-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Dingg on Friday said it has secured Rs 3.5 crore (0.5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by US-based venture fund Big Sun Ventures.

The round also saw participation from other investors including Samir Srivastav (chief executive at Jean Claude Biguine, India); Ayaz and Rahim Kabani (founders at Beauty Essentials); Lalit Keshre (CEO at Groww) and Rohit Gothi (CEO at Hero Cycles), among others.

The firm plans to use the fresh funds to ramp up its sales and marketing operations, boost automation capabilities and expand its beauty and wellness vertical.

Founded in 2018, Dingg is a platform that automates salon, spa and beauty clinic operations. It helps to manage bookings through all possible channels with easy billing and staff management. It claims to have built a cloud management solution that works towards providing a customer's insights, inventory, and automated marketing.

“As the beauty and wellness industry continues to grow, technology plays a crucial role in creating experiences to retain clients. At Dingg, our mission is to help businesses save hours of daily paperwork with efficient management and enable growth by marketing to the right people at the right time with automation,” said Santosh Patidar, co-founder of DINGG.

“The salon industry is one of the most in-demand and profitable industries in India. To provide your clients with unparalleled salon experience and to stay ahead of the competition, all salons, old and new, big or small, must embrace the ways of modern times – embrace technology,” said Samir Srivastav, CEO, Jean Claude Biguine India.

Investor interest in the software-as-a-service segment has grown significantly in recent months as many companies look to automate and digitalise their client-facing and internal processes.

In June, employee performance management platform Dockabl raised $1.26 million in a pre-Series A funding round from a clutch of investors.

In May, online hiring firm Skillenza mopped up $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by CBA Capital’s Education Catalyst Fund.

Similarly, in February, intelligent fleet management and predictive analytics platform Fleetx.io raised pre-Series A funding led by venture capital firm India Quotient and deal-making platform LetsVenture’s angel fund.

