Resurgent India to raise headcount, open new offices in growth push

Jyoti Prakash Gadia, MD at Resurgent India

Resurgent India Ltd, an investment bank that specialises in debt raising and stressed asset advisory, is looking to recruit aggressively across departments and triple its headcount in the next couple of years.

The Gurugram, Haryana-based merchant bank said Tuesday it is on track to surpass a headcount of 300 employees by the end of 2024 and is targeting a team strength of over 700 in the next two years as part of its expansion plans.

The merchant bank is recruiting across domains such as ESG advisory, debt syndication, valuation services, and insolvency. It is looking to fill an array of vacancies from vice-president to managers, and analysts.

Resurgent is planning to expand its presence in the country by opening new offices with a focus on Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director of Resurgent India, said: “We are undergoing a transformative era in banking. Regulatory reforms and geopolitical shifts are driving compliance."

Resurgent India provides debt syndication services, NBFC funding and advisory, stressed asset resolution, bankruptcy and insolvency advisory, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, capital markets solutions, ESG advisory, valuations, government advisory, fintech solutions, legal advisory for corporate houses, and training for PSUs and corporates.

It has advised over 10,000 clients since inception, including 1,000 entities in the last financial year alone. In the last financial year, the total quantum of deals advised was above Rs 40,000 crore, the investment bank said.

Some of its major clients are The Wadhwa Group, Hyatt, Manyavar, Aggarwal Packers & Movers, and the Raheja group.

The company has also advised and executed private equity transactions across sectors like hospitality, automobile, real estate, and manufacturing. It provides advisory on M&A, demergers, and buyouts as well.

