Reliance buys home appliances maker Kelvinator from Sweden's Electrolux
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Reliance buys home appliances maker Kelvinator from Sweden's Electrolux

Reliance buys home appliances maker Kelvinator from Sweden's Electrolux

By Reuters

  • 18 Jul 2025
Reliance buys home appliances maker Kelvinator from Sweden's Electrolux
FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her phone next to a Reliance Retail kiosk at the annual Retail Leadership Summit in Mumbai, India, February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

Reliance Industries said on Friday its retail unit has acquired home appliance maker Kelvinator from Electrolux, as it looks to expand into the fast-growing consumer durables market.

Electrolux in a quarterly earnings update recognised a gain of 180 million Swedish crowns ($18.5 million) from the divestment of Kelvinator brand in India. 

Reliance did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Advertisement

Kelvinator is best known for its range of refrigerators.

Reliance Retail has a network of 'Reliance Digital' stores that sell electronics, ranging from smartphones and laptops to washing machines and fridges. The company's investors include the likes of Qatar Investment Authority and KKR. 

Advertisement
Reliance IndustriesKelvinatorElectroluxconsumer durables

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Pharma, FMCG giants circle VC-backed Wellbeing Nutrition

Consumer

Pharma, FMCG giants circle VC-backed Wellbeing Nutrition

Premium
Bottomline: VC-backed Footprints Preschool rebounds strongly post-COVID

Consumer

Bottomline: VC-backed Footprints Preschool rebounds strongly post-COVID

Pro
ChrysCapital's deal to acquire Theobroma stake all but done

Consumer

ChrysCapital's deal to acquire Theobroma stake all but done

Temasek eyes more Indian family-run businesses after Haldiram's deal

Consumer

Temasek eyes more Indian family-run businesses after Haldiram's deal

Premium
Jungle Ventures-backed Showroom B2B's pivot pays off as topline doubles in FY25

Consumer

Jungle Ventures-backed Showroom B2B's pivot pays off as topline doubles in FY25

Premium
Personal care products contract manufacturer Clarion eyes maiden funding round

Consumer

Personal care products contract manufacturer Clarion eyes maiden funding round

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW