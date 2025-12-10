Nestle veteran's PE-backed Parsons acquires FMCG company
Nestle veteran's PE-backed Parsons acquires FMCG company

By Prithvi Durai

  • 10 Dec 2025
Parsons Nutritionals Pvt Ltd, which is backed by mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, has acquired an FMCG company from a south-based cookie brand, persons close to the development told VCCircle. Parsons Nutritionals, which manufactures packaged food and beverages such as cookies, biscuits, chocolates and confectionery, malted beverages, and ready-drink mixes, ......

