Relaxed norms to drive private investment in roads, highways: VCCircle summit panellists

Saraf and Partners’ Satadru Goswami and Athaang Infrastructure’s G Narayanan at VCCircle summit

The government’s move to relax norms, such as enabling private equity funds to bid for roads and highway projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, will fuel investment into the sector, said panellists at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit 2026.

The panel, titled “Risk, Returns and Roads: Unlocking Private Investment in India's Highway Boom”, featured G Narayanan, chief executive officer of Athaang Infrastructure, and Satadru Goswami, partner at Saraf and Partners.

“The move to allow private equity players like us to bid, coupled with the new toll-plus-annuity scheme, will make up a large share of private capital coming into the roads and highways sector,” Narayanan said.

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“The recycling of capital in the sector has resumed. While lenders were more open to financing hybrid annuity model projects earlier, they were reluctant on toll models. Now, the toll-plus-annuity model will lend comfort,” he added.

Athaang Infrastructure, which is sponsored by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), focuses on the highways and bridges segment. Going ahead, the firm plans to transition from just operating highways to developing them. It will bid for toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects and focus on brownfield expansion.

India’s road and highway sector has expanded rapidly in recent years. The Union Budget for the financial year ending March 2027 allocated Rs 12.2 trillion for infrastructure spending, an increase of around 11% from the previous year.

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Narayanan identified two key factors driving capital into India’s roads and highway sector.

“Investors who have bet on the roads and highway sector in India have had a good experience. Also, the size and scale of the opportunity is immense. Both have been instrumental in attracting capital,” he said.

The central government intends to increase the share of private investment in highway development to 25% next year from the current low single-digit level, according to media reports.

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Speaking on the same, Saraf and Partners’.Goswami said, “The way to look at the number is not whether 25% projects can be bidded out, or requests for proposals be floated. The way to look at it is to see whether 25% projects can be financed, operated, refinanced, and the capital deployed can eventually be flipped.”

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