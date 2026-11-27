Real estate sector needs more equity capital: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Crest Capital’s Girish Singhi, M3M’s Pratik Tibrewala, SWAMIH’s Abdul Kader Suriya and Certus Capital’s Siddharth Pal at the VCCircle summit

The real estate sector in India requires more equity capital, especially from overseas investors, industry executives said at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit 2026 held in Mumbai.

“Private capital in real estate has largely come via credit. It has largely been domestic capital and foreign capital has not come in, especially in the residential space,” said Girish Singhi, founder of Crest Capital Management, during a panel discussion at the event.

Singhi identified four factors that can help bring more equity in the real estate sector. These are platform deals, partnerships where developers have ‘skin in the game’, payback of investment, and a protection mechanism for investors.

Advertisement

The panel also included Pratik Tibrewala, senior vice president at real estate developer M3M Group; Abdul Kader Suriya, chief investment officer at SBI Ventures’ SWAMIH Investment Fund; and Siddharth Pal, executive director at real estate-focused investment firm Certus Capital.

Specifically, the panelists noted that the location of the real estate project, among other factors, is as important as the extent of demand. This especially holds true for tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Pal said that some markets are going through a slowdown and that developers are trying to address liquidity issues.

Advertisement

Suriya said that projects that were ill-conceived, ill-managed and had a lot of legacy issues struggled. “Our success stories come from projects which are well-located within a city, well-connected, and have reasonably clean titles,” he said.

In a similar note, Tibrewala felt that developers and investors should focus on customer experience and build a community instead of merely selling plots or apartments.

“It is very important that developers commit to the market for 10-15 years because otherwise, projects will become barren ghost towns,” he said.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments