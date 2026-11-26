InvestoXpert, SKI Capital team up for $54-mn real estate fund

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Real estate advisory firm InvestoXpert Advisors and SKI Capital Services have launched a Rs 500 crore ($54 million) real estate-focused fund to invest in early-stage projects and provide structured financing to developers across India.

The Category II alternative investment fund, named IXP Real Estate Fund I, will focus on upcoming developers with projects that have regulatory approvals. The fund’s typical investments will range from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore.

The fund will deploy capital through structured debt and convertible securities. It will provide early-stage, last-mile and bridge financing to developers. It will also pursue early-stage investments at discounts to market, according to the companies.

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Its investment focus will span residential and plotted developments, as well as second homes and holiday homes across the National Capital Region and Tier I and Tier II cities.

The fund will follow a conservative underwriting approach, with risk management measures including pledge and liquidation rights over investee assets, alongside ongoing market intelligence and asset monitoring.

The fund is co-sponsored by InvestoXpert Advisors and SKI Capital. InvestoXpert brings more than a decade of real estate consulting experience, with operations across 10 cities in India and Dubai and a track record of selling properties across more than 350 projects. SKI Capital, founded in 1989, has more than 35 years of experience in financial services, including fund management, merchant banking, stock broking and registrar services.

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“Real estate is at the centre of India’s growth story and well-run developers need patient, disciplined capital. With SEBI’s approval in place, this Fund enables us to put our understanding of the market to work, backing upcoming developers on RERA-approved projects with conservative underwriting,” said Vishal Raheja, managing director of InvestoXpert Advisors.

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