Indian highways attractive for foreign investors: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Maple's Abhishek Arora, Dilip Buildcon's Rohan Suryavanshi, Vantrock's Anshul Singhal and BCG's Ayush Kanwar at VCCircle event

The highway sector in India is becoming increasingly lucrative for foreign investors, industry executives said at the VCCircle Real Asset Investment Summit 2026 on Thursday.

“Foreign investors are looking to acquire operating road assets like highways and expressways. Many Indian developers are looking to sell assets. They provide cash-flows which are inflation-hedged and deliver risk-adjusted returns for investors,” Abhishek Arora, chief investment officer at Maple Highways, said during a panel discussion at the event held in Mumbai.

Maple Highways is a roads platform set up as an infrastructure investment trust. It operates 10 toll plazas in India. The platform counts Australia’s Macquarie and Canadian pension fund La Caisse as its backers. Macquarie sealed a $450-million deal in September to buy a stake in the platform from La Caisse. The Australian firm also separately inked a deal earlier this year to sell other Indian road assets to French infrastructure group Vinci.

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Several other foreign investors have also invested in India’s highways sector. These include Canadian pension funds CPPIB and OMERS, American private equity firms KKR and I Squared Capital, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Apart from Arora, the other panelists at the event included Rohan Suryavanshi, head of strategy and planning at highway developer Dilip Buildcon; Anshul Singhal, founder and chief executive officer of Vantrock; and Ayush Kanwar, partner at Boston Consulting Group.

The executives noted that the government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have specifically fuelled the monetisation of these assets through various programmes.

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“While the idea of a government is to just build out assets, we are seeing a mature state where the government is asking more private players to participate across asset classes,” Suryavanshi said.

“In the last two decades, there has been an incremental improvement in how NHAI designs their contracts. While they started with the toll model, we have now moved to the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects,” he added.

Apart from roads, the panelists noted the growing demand for warehousing projects in India.

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“The tenant demand for warehousing in India continues to grow, as consumption improves,” Singhal said.

On the other hand, Kanwar highlighted the importance of capital recycling in unlocking value from real assets.

“Nearly two-thirds of the overall investment is needed in sectors that traditionally might not have the best financial feasibility or commercial models,” he said, adding that capital recycling is especially important considering that the funding capacity of traditional institutions like banks is limited.

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