RBI gives nod to Burman family for raising stake in Religare
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • RBI gives nod to Burman family for raising stake in Religare

RBI gives nod to Burman family for raising stake in Religare

By Reuters

  • 10 Dec 2024
RBI gives nod to Burman family for raising stake in Religare
Credit: VCCircle

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved billionaire Burman family's plan to buy more shares in financial services provider Religare Enterprises, the company said on Tuesday.

The Burmans, who founded and control consumer goods conglomerate Dabur India, raised their stake in Religare to nearly 25% in September last year, triggering a so-called open offer to buy more shares.

The Burmans planned to buy around 26% more of Religare to bolster their presence in the rapidly growing financial services sector, but Religare refused to apply for regulatory approvals for the open offer.

Advertisement

Religare sought to prevent the Burmans from raising their stake, saying the offer was "riddled with irregularities and statutory violations and cast serious doubts on the fit and proper status of the acquirers"

The Burmans then approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which, in June, asked Religare to apply for regulatory approvals for the open offer to go ahead.

Religare's shares were up 4% on Tuesday and have gained about 35% so far this year.

Advertisement
Religare Enterprises Ltd.Burman GroupReserve Bank of IndiaRBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Iliad Partners hits first close of maiden vehicle focussed on early-stage bets

Finance

Iliad Partners hits first close of maiden vehicle focussed on early-stage bets

Premium
LPs pick out the three biggest challenges for PE investment in India

Finance

LPs pick out the three biggest challenges for PE investment in India

Multiples PE leads $118-mn investment in Shubham Housing

Finance

Multiples PE leads $118-mn investment in Shubham Housing

Premium
Shorooq onboards new Korean investor for infusion in new asset classes

Finance

Shorooq onboards new Korean investor for infusion in new asset classes

Premium
First Bridge nears halfway mark for second PE fund, gets new LP

Finance

First Bridge nears halfway mark for second PE fund, gets new LP

Premium
Former Indian cricketer sets up sports-focused VC fund in Abu Dhabi

Finance

Former Indian cricketer sets up sports-focused VC fund in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW