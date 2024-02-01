Rajaram Legal ropes in former Reliance Industries exec as partner

Premium
Rajaram Legal, a private equity, venture capital and M&A-focussed boutique law firm, which has advised companies like Lenskart during its deal with ChrysCapital, has now onboarded former mergers and acquisitions head of Reliance Industries Ltd as partner to bolster its corporate practice. The firm, founded by Archana Rajaram, said on Thursday ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.