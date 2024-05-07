Parseable, four others raise early-stage funding

Nitish Tiwari, founder, Parseable

Analytics platform Parseable, luggage maker Icon, software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Knit, gourmet grocer Landcraft Retail and fleet management startup trackNOW secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru-based Parseable has raised $2.75 million (Rs 23 crore) in a seed funding round, led by Peak XV Partners’ early-stage-stage accelerator program Surge. The round also saw participation from NP-Hard Ventures.

This investment will be used to cater to the surging volumes of log data generated by modern digital businesses.

Founded by Nitish Tiwari, Parseable enables businesses to deploy large-scale log data workloads in environments of their choice while capturing as much value from their log data as possible.

The platform uses open formats such as Apache Parquet and Apache Arrow, to break down the silos of data that typically exist within organisations. By adopting these open standards, Parseable ensures log data is not just accessible but also interoperable, making it easier to integrate with other tools and systems.

Luggage and travel accessories startup Icon has secured $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round, led by consumer-focussed venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners. The round also saw participation from undisclosed angel investors.

The fresh capital will be used to improve the brand’s product line, expand its team and strengthen distribution network, according to its statement.

Icon caters to the mass premium segment in the luggage and travel accessories category. It sells hard luggage, backpacks and handbags. Key features of Icon products include wide-handle trolleys and smart bags equipped with power bank slots and Bluetooth-enabled trackers, amongst others.

“An increase in consumer expenditure on lifestyle, growing per capita income, and a surge in business and leisure trips are few of the many tailwinds driving this consumption category. We see an opportunity to build products with quality, design and functionality,” said Mohammad Patel, chief executive officer, Icon.

Knit has raised $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a seed funding round led by Endiya Partners. The round also saw participation from Axilor Ventures.

The funding received by Knit will be utilised to improve the product capabilities and incorporate Gen AI technologies to streamline integration processes. Additionally, the investment will aid Knit's expansion efforts, with a focus on the US market and beyond.

Founded in January 2024, Knit offers a plug-and-play integrations platform for SaaS companies to help them build and maintain integrations with other SaaS tools with less effort.

Knit offers a unified application programming interface (API) platform that authenticates, normalises, and syncs data in real-time across various categories such as human resources information system (HRIS), customer relationship management (CRM), accounting, payroll, e-signature, expense management and communication tools.

Landcraft Retail has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from a host of high-net-worth individuals including supermodels Ujjwala Raut, Vartika Singh, designer Payal Singhal, blogger Simone Khambatta and fashion house Purple Style Labs.

Landcraft Retail will also debut with its inaugural store in Mumbai called Food Square. The store has an in-house bakery, an exclusive truffle section, an extensive selection of over 350 cheese varieties, and a café, along with a spice mill, a salad bar, and a specialty pet store.

“Landcraft Retail is an extension of our farming business, Trueganic by Landcraft Agro. Through Trueganic, we've supplied fruit and vegetables to over 200 supermarkets and gourmet stores across western and southern India.

Expanding into retail was a natural progression for us. With our sights set on acquiring around 200,000 customers, we aim to reach an annual revenue milestone of Rs 300 crore in the next three years and add over 20,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across the store,” said Lalit Jhawar and Mayank Gupta, co-founders, Landcraft Retail.

trackNOW has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from GI Ventures and BluSmart Co-founder Anmol Jaggi.

With this fund, the Ahmedabad-bassed company aims to accelerate the expansion of its already profitable business and proprietary product development. trackNOW intends to allocate the funds towards furthering its research and development initiatives.

Founded by Pooja Khemka and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW provides a mobile application for vehicle tracking on both Android and iOS platforms. It offers graphical reports for easy interpretation and employs AI-based scoring for monitoring driver behavior. Users receive instant alerts for delays, overspeeding, maintenance, and critical conditions.

Its application can be seen across industries such as coal, oil and gas, FMCGglogistics & cold chain, schools and colleges, agriculture & construction, hospitals and pharmaceuticals.

