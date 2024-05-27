Grapevine: Megha Engineering to sell city gas unit; Hyundai Motor picks IPO bankers

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is selling its city gas distribution arm, Megha City Gas Distribution Pvt Ltd (MCGDPL), a media report said. The company, facing corruption allegations, has approached Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Indraprastha Gas for the potential sale, The Economic Times ......