Grapevine: Megha Engineering to sell city gas unit; Hyundai Motor picks IPO bankers

Premium
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is selling its city gas distribution arm, Megha City Gas Distribution Pvt Ltd (MCGDPL), a media report said. The company, facing corruption allegations, has approached Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Indraprastha Gas for the potential sale, The Economic Times ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.