Grapevine: Haldiram Snacks mulls IPO; Adanis eye cement plants

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd is considering an initial public offering (IPO) after promoters’ plan to sell the company to foreign investors hit a stalemate, a media report said. The Agarwal family, owners of Haldiram, is exploring a listing as bids ranging from $8 billion (Rs 66,800 crore) to $8.5 billion (Rs ......