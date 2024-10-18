Deals Digest: Funding momentum picks up on larger deal sizes, better volume

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Capital raised by private equity and venture capital-backed firms picked up significantly from the previous five-day period, thanks to a few large-ticket deals and better deal volume. Data collated by VCCircle showed that the total value of funds raised by private companies was about 70% higher, week-on-week, as cumulative funds raised ......