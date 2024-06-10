Grapevine: IL&FS, Enel get bids for infra assets; Brookfield plans Leela Hotels IPO

Premium
Adani Enterprises, Edelweiss Fund, Oriental Structural Engineers, GR Infrastructure, and Kalyan Toll are among 20 entities that have expressed interest in acquiring three road assets from IL&FS-- Jharkhand Infrastructure Implementation (JIICL), Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation (JRPICL), and Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway (BKEL), a media report said. The interested parties include corporate houses, infrastructure ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.