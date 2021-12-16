Purplle adds Faces Canada to its portfolio

Online beauty retailer Purplle.com has acquired cosmetics and skincare brand, Faces Canada.

Faces Canada was previously owned by Sequoia Capital India and run by a management team. The acquisition is for the brand in India only.

In India, the brand’s products are available in over 140 cities and towns at over 1,500 cosmetic retail stores and modern trade outlets. It is also available online across e-commerce websites including, Purplle, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

The brand will join Purplle’s portfolio of owned and acquired beauty brands including, Good Vibes, Carmesi, and NYbae, the online beauty retailer said in its statement on Thursday.

In November—Purplle closed a $140 million Series D funding from Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital India, and Blume Ventures.

The acquisition will elevate Puplle’s makeup portfolio with international high-quality innovative products, said Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO Purplle.com.

“With the largest acquisition of a makeup brand by a new age beauty company in India, we look forward to a sustained partnership,” Taneja added.

Faces Canada is an over 40-year-old Canadian cosmetics brand that sells a range of mid-priced cosmetics in India. The brand has had a history of M&As over the last few years. In 2007 it was acquired by Indivision India Partners; it was launched in India in 2009.

In 2017—Venture capital firm Sequoia India agreed to acquire Faces Cosmetics Canada along with its international subsidiaries and the ‘Faces’ brand from Indivision India Partners, managed by private equity firm Everstone Capital, for an undisclosed amount.

Purplle—founded in 2012—has catalogue of over 1,000 brands and 50,000 offerings, across categories including, makeup, skincare, haircare, personal care, fragrances, and grooming appliances. It competes with homegrown beauty e-retailer Nykaa.

The platform has over 7 million monthly active users.

Kunal Gupta, chief executive officer, Faces Canada said the brand plans to reach untapped pockets of the country through the partnership with Purplle.