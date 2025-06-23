Prosus-owned PayU India ups stake in Mindgate to gain control
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Prosus-owned PayU India ups stake in Mindgate to gain control

Prosus-owned PayU India ups stake in Mindgate to gain control

By Roshan Abraham

  • 23 Jun 2025
Premium
Prosus-owned PayU India ups stake in Mindgate to gain control
Mindgate co-founders Guhan Muthuswamy (left) and George Sam

PayU India, the digital payments company owned by Dutch technology investor Prosus, has increased its stake in Mindgate Solutions to gain control as it seeks to increase operational efficiency and enhance its product offerings. In March, PayU said it had acquired a 43.5% stake in the Mumbai-based payments infrastructure company for an undisclosed ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Rabitat, TRULiV, Utopia Therapeutics secure early-stage funding

TMT

Rabitat, TRULiV, Utopia Therapeutics secure early-stage funding

PharmEasy founders raise capital for new interior design startup All Home

TMT

PharmEasy founders raise capital for new interior design startup All Home

Vertex-backed Kazam ropes in IFC for Series B round to scale energy infra for EVs

TMT

Vertex-backed Kazam ropes in IFC for Series B round to scale energy infra for EVs

Pro
Elevation Capital pulls out more money from one of its oldest tech bets

TMT

Elevation Capital pulls out more money from one of its oldest tech bets

MENA Digest: Fintech startups Octane, XFOLIO, SaturnX bag VC funding

TMT

MENA Digest: Fintech startups Octane, XFOLIO, SaturnX bag VC funding

Pro
Filter Capital, British PE firm bet on SaaS startup as it eyes over $500 mn valuation in IPO

TMT

Filter Capital, British PE firm bet on SaaS startup as it eyes over $500 mn valuation in IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW