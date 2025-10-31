Pluro bags funding in Bessemer-led round; VentureSoul backs Celcius Logistics

Jaydeep Tank, co-founder, Pluro

Pluro Fertility has secured funding in a round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, while Celcius Logistics has raised debt funding from VentureSoul Partners.

Pluro Fertility and IVF, a healthcare partnership platform, has raised Rs 125 crore ($14 million) in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The round, which also saw participation from MediAssist executive Vikram Chatwal, PharmEasy founders Dharmil Sheth and Hardik Dedhia, Astarc Ventures executive Salil Musale, and others, valued the company at Rs 1,000 crore.

Founded this year by Jaydeep Tank, Parikshit Tank, and Bhaskar Shah, Pluro partners with independent IVF specialists across India through a clinical partnership model that preserves doctor autonomy while offering centralized operational support, enabling clinicians to focus entirely on patient outcomes while scaling their practices.

The company plans to have 25 fertility centers across India by March 2026, each in partnership with a leading fertility specialist with minimum 10 years of experience. It will use the fresh capital to expand its presence, invest in technology, and deepen clinical capabilities in advanced reproductive science.

Mumbai-based venture debt firm VentureSoul Partners has invested an undisclosed amount in Celcius Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, a third-party logistics cold supply chain solutions provider.

VentureSoul's average cheque size ranges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore.

Founded in 2020 by Swarup Bose, Arbind Jain, and Rajneesh Raman, Celcius is a technology-enabled cold supply chain logistics company, with operations spanning transportation and storage. It offers first-mile, middle-mile, and last-mile logistics, as well as warehousing solutions for both traditional and new-age businesses with specialized cold chain needs.

The company operates 4,500-plus reefer vehicles and over 150 warehouses with active operations in more than 600 cities on an asset-light model.

