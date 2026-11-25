Piramal Alts invests $24 mn in engineering solutions maker

Kalpesh Kikani, CEO, Piramal Alternatives

Piramal Alternatives, the fund management arm of the Piramal group, has invested $24 million (around Rs 225 crore) in Ardee Engineering, which offers integrated engineering solutions spanning design, manufacturing, supply and project execution.

Ardee Engineering has specialised capabilities across pre engineered buildings (PEB) and material handling systems. The firm intends to capitalise on the growing investment in India’s manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and industrial infrastructure sectors.

The investment, made through the Piramal India Credit Opportunities Fund II, will support Ardee Engineering’s growth plans and help strengthen its manufacturing capacity to execute an expanding pipeline of industrial projects, according to a press note.

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Piramal Alternatives India Credit Opportunities-II has made five investments so far, including the latest in Ardee Engineering. The sector-agnostic fund invests in high-growth mid-market opportunities with a time horizon of three-to-four years. The first credit opportunities fund, has a size of Rs 2,100 crore has made 17 investments of which, it has exited 13.

“Ardee Engineering has built differentiated capabilities across multiple areas, supported by an experienced management team and established customer relationships,” Kalpesh Kikani, managing director and CEO, Piramal Alternatives, said in a note.

“Our investment reflects our confidence in the company’s ability to scale these capabilities and participate meaningfully in India’s industrial growth,” he added.

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In July, Piramal Alts invested $13 million (around Rs 125 crore) in auto parts maker JRG Automotive Industries via Piramal Alternatives India Credit Opportunities-II.

Piramal alternatives has amassed $1.6 billion in assets under management. The firm has launched various strategies like performing credit, fund of funds, growth capital.

It has also launched an India Resurgence Fund, in partnership with Bain Capital Credit. The control-led turnaround investing platform invests in debt and equity in mid-to-large sized companies in India.

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