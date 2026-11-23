Coal India unit Mahanadi's IPO fully subscribed on final day, led by institutional investors

FILE PHOTO: A dumper unloads coal at a coal yard at a port in Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Mahanadi Coalfields' initial public offering was fully subscribed on the third and final day of bidding on Monday, with large institutional investors leading demand.

The company sought a valuation of $9.6 billion and is the third unit of state-owned Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, to go public this year as the government pursues a divestment programme. Mahanadi accounts for about a fifth of India's coal production.

The IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale, with existing investors diluting their stakes. Coal India planned to sell around 662 million shares, or a 10% stake, and anchor investors bought a portion, leaving about 493 million for other investors.

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The share sale received bids for 736.3 million shares, as of 3:45 PM IST, exchange data showed.

Qualified institutional investors bid for nearly five times their portion, while non-institutional and retail investors subscribed 0.65 times and 0.43 times their portion.

Chola Securities said Mahanadi's strong market position, infrastructure, reserves and balance sheet support resilience, but weak revenue growth, margin pressure and the energy transition could weigh on its long-term growth and profitability.

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Coal India is expected to raise about $963 million at the upper end of a price band of 129 rupees to 136 rupees each.

Last week, Mahanadi Coalfields said it would raise 22.95 billion rupees ($247.08 million) from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

As India seeks to raise domestic coal production and limit imports, Mahanadi serves as a critical coal supplier to the country's power plants.

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Two of Coal India's other subsidiaries, Bharat Coking Coal and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, were listed earlier this year. Another unit, South Eastern Coalfields, filed its draft IPO papers earlier this month.

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