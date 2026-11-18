Coal India unit draws Abu Dhabi wealth fund, LIC in IPO anchor book

FILE PHOTO: A dumper unloads coal at a coal yard at a port in Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

A unit of Coal India will raise 22.95 billion rupees ($245.5 million) from investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) ahead of its initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Mahanadi Coalfields accounts for about a fifth of India's coal production and is the largest coal-producing unit of state-run Coal India.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority declined to comment. Mahanadi Coalfields and LIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

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Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, is central to India's efforts to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, as renewable energy capacity has yet to meet the country's growing power needs.

Coal India plans to sell up to 661.84 million shares, or a 10% stake, in Mahanadi Coalfields for $963 million at the upper end of a price band of 129 rupees to 136 rupees each.

Mahanadi Coalfields is seeking a valuation of $9.6 billion with the IPO, which will open for public subscription on Thursday and close on Monday.

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HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund are among the other investors in Mahanadi Coalfields' anchor book, the sources said.

The sources did not wish to be named as the details are still private.

The IPO is the third from a Coal India subsidiary this year and is part of the government's efforts to monetise assets, broaden ownership in state-run companies and improve governance standards.

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The other two Coal India subsidiaries that listed this year were Bharat Coking Coal and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute. Another subsidiary, South Eastern Coalfields, also filed a draft IPO prospectus earlier this month.

India's primary market has had a busy year, with major offerings from billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India drawing global investors.

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