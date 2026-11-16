Hindalco's Novelis to sell two China units to Shenzhen-based investment firm
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Hindalco's Novelis to sell two China units to Shenzhen-based investment firm

By Reuters

  • 16 Nov 2026
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Hindalco's Novelis to sell two China units to Shenzhen-based investment firm
Credit: Pixabay

Novelis, a US-based aluminum producer owned by India's Hindalco, has agreed to sell two of its wholly owned Chinese subsidiaries for $265 million, Hindalco said in an exchange filing on Sunday. 

Here are some details:

The units, Novelis (China) Aluminum Products and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading, will be sold to China's Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment or its affiliates under a definitive agreement, Hindalco said.

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The deal includes a potential earn-out of up to $10 million tied to the achievement of specified conditions.

The transaction is expected to close within 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals, Hindalco said.

The deal comes days after the announcement of Novelis Chief Financial Officer Dev Ahuja's departure and months after Hindalco reported a profit decline that it partly attributed to costs related to a fire-induced disruption at the US unit.

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Novelis IncHindalcoShenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment

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