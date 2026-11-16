Coal India unit Mahanadi seeks $9.6 bn valuation in IPO

Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

India's state-owned unit Mahanadi Coalfields has set a price band of 129 rupees to 136 rupees per share for its initial public offering, seeking a valuation of up to 900 billion rupees ($9.55 billion), a filing showed on Monday.

The company, the third subsidiary of state-run Coal India to go public this year, will open the IPO for subscription from November 19 to November 23.

Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, will offload 661.8 million shares, which represents about a 10% stake in its unit, and Mahanadi will not sell any new shares in the offering.

Advertisement

Mahanadi, headquartered in the eastern state of Odisha, was its parent's best-performing unit in terms of coal production growth in fiscal 2026.

The share sale is part of the government's divestment programme aimed at raising funds, broadening ownership in state-run companies and improving governance standards.

India's markets regulator approved Mahanadi's IPO on November 5.

Advertisement

Coal India is central to India's efforts to boost domestic coal production and reduce reliance on imports, as renewable energy capacity has yet to fully meet the country's growing baseload power needs.

A large share of Mahanadi's output is supplied to thermal power plants, making it a critical supplier to India's electricity sector.

Mahanadi's consolidated net profit rose about 6.7% to 48.79 billion rupees in the first half of fiscal 2027.

Advertisement

Two other Coal India units, Bharat Coking Coal and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, listed earlier this year. Another unit, South Eastern Coalfields, filed its draft prospectus earlier this month.

Central Mine Planning has risen over 18% since its listing on March 30, while Bharat Coking Coal has dropped 29% since its debut on January 19.

Coal India's shares are up 1.1% so far this year.

Advertisement

Book-running lead managers for the Mahanadi IPO include SBI Caps, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, IDBI Capital and BOB Caps.

Share article on Leave Your Comments