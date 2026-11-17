Bain-backed RSB Group bags equity capital from WhiteOak, 360 One Asset, others

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Automotive components platform RSB Group, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has raised equity capital from five institutional investors.

The Pune-headquartered company did not disclose the quantum of the investment.

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The fundraise comes at a time when the group entity RSB Transmissions is reportedly gearing up for its initial public offering and plans to file a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) soon.

The RSB Group said it will utilise the capital to support growth with a focus on strategic acquisitions among others. Additionally, the company will also utilise funds to expand its business capabilities and pursue opportunities that strengthen its market position. Bain Capital will continue to support the group as it evaluates opportunities that complement its existing operations and contribute to its strategies.

Recently, RSB Transmissions acquired a Gujarat-based peer for Rs 1,416 crore (around $150 million).

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The RSB group started in 1973 in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) by brothers RK Behera and SK Behera, initially as a small unit manufacturing for Tata Motors. However, the group has scaled up significantly since then, supplying propeller shafts, gearboxes, axles and EV reducer gearboxes to major original equipment manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Daimler and John Deere.

The group has grown into a global engineering enterprise with 19 manufacturing plants in India and two plants in Mexico. The company designs and manufactures propeller shafts, axle systems, gears and boxes, clutches and breaks and construction equipment aggregates, serving long-standing tier-I customers across India and the US.

“Global customers look for manufacturing partners they can rely on for consistent quality. RSB brings deep engineering skills, long standing customer relationships and plants in India and Mexico," said S K Behera, Vice Chairman, RSB Group.

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In 2024, private equity firm Bain Capital said it will invest an undisclosed amount in group entity RSB Transmissions to help it pursue organic growth and M&A opportunities.

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