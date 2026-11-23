Tata Steel moves to control APL Apollo with $1.67 bn stake buy, open offer

Credit: Reuters

India's Tata Steel said on Monday it will acquire an initial 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for about 155.11 billion rupees ($1.67 billion) to expand its downstream steel business, a day after agreeing to sell its tubes and colour-coated steel businesses to APL Apollo.

The steelmaker will acquire the stake at 2,100 rupees per share, a 1% discount to APL Apollo's closing price on Friday. Tata Steel will also launch a mandatory open offer to acquire an additional 26% of APL Apollo at 2,301.4 rupees per share, for up to 167.56 billion rupees.

Shares of APL Apollo slumped 10%, while Tata Steel dropped 4%.

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The transactions will give Tata Steel control of India's largest structural steel tubes maker and expand its presence in colour coated steel and tubes.

Tata Steel said it expects the deals to lift the share of downstream businesses in its portfolio to about 53% from 35%.

"This strategic move helps to consolidate the Steel Tubes and the Colour Coated business under Tata Steel's ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies," Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said in a statement.

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Colour-coated steel is treated with protective coatings to improve resistance to corrosion and is commonly used in roofing and construction.

The combined business will initially have a capacity of 7.5 million metric tons a year, which Tata Steel plans to expand to 15.5 million tons by 2035, including about 9 million tons of steel tubes and 6.5 million tons of colour-coated products.

Separately, APL Apollo agreed on Sunday to acquire Tata Steel's tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors for up to 280 billion rupees in cash.

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APL Apollo will initially fund the purchase through acquisition financing and later replace the debt with longer-term capitalization, Tata Steel said.

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