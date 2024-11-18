Pepperfry-backer Panthera Growth sets sight on $300 mn fund next year

Premium Shilpa Kulkarni, founder and managing partner, Panthera Growth Partners

Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners (PGP), whose portfolion includes BigBasket, Pepperfry, and Zivame from its first two funds, plans to soon launch its third investment vehicle, at least two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The growth-stage venture capital firm, which seeks to invest in technology, infrastructure, analytics, and software-as-a-service sectors ......