Pepperfry-backer Panthera Growth sets sight on $300 mn fund next year

Premium
Singapore-based Panthera Growth Partners (PGP), whose portfolion includes BigBasket, Pepperfry, and Zivame from its first two funds, plans to soon launch its third investment vehicle, at least two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The growth-stage venture capital firm, which seeks to invest in technology, infrastructure, analytics, and software-as-a-service sectors ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.