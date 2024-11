Peak XV strikes a multi-bagger from legacy India portfolio

Pro Sameer Maheshwari, co-founder and CEO, HealthKart

Venture capital giant Peak XV Partners, which recently downsized its record $2.85 billion fund by a sixth citing a recalibrated approach to investing in India and Southeast Asia, has hit the sell button on a company it bet over 13 years ago, scoring a multi-bagger. Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital ......