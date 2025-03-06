Peak XV Partners loses another exec as list of exits gets longer
Peak XV Partners loses another exec as list of exits gets longer

By Prithvi Durai

  • 06 Mar 2025
Shraeyansh Thakur

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners is losing another senior executive with Shraeyansh Thakur announcing his resignation after working with the investment firm for more than nine years. 

“After an incredible 9+ years at Peak XV / Sequoia India, I have decided to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey,” Thakur, who was principal at the VC firm, said in a social media post. 

He didn’t disclose his exact plans after leaving Peak XV, which was previously known as Sequoia Capital India. However, he said that he would continue to be with the VC firm and work with its portfolio companies in the coming months. 

Thakur has led funding rounds and is a board member of a number of Peak XV’s portfolio companies such as visa app company Atlys, manufacturing sector digital enabler Bijnis, social ecommerce platform Meesho, used car marketplace CARS24, online learning platform Unacademy, and manufacturing supply chain solutions provider Zetwerk.  

In October last year, the VC giant had slashed its $2.85 billion funds by 16% or $465 million, citing a recalibrated approach to investing in India and Southeast Asia. Peak XV also adjusted its compensation structure for fund managers for its growth and multi-stage funds. 

Since then, at least three more senior executives have left the firm in addition to Thakur. In November, then partner Anandamoy Roychowdhary resigned after 11 years at the firm. Managing directors Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand resigned last month after working for 17 years and 12 years, respectively. Previously, in April last year, managing director Piyush Gupta left after working with the VC firm for seven years. 

Peak XV Partners

