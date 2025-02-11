Two MDs quit Peak XV Partners after long tenures

Abheek Anand (left) and Shailesh Lakhani | Credit: Peak XV

Two managing directors at Peak XV Partners, one of India’s most active venture capital investors, are stepping down after spending more than a decade each at the firm previously known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia.

The executives, Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand, said Tuesday they will be taking a career downtime before starting afresh. Anand also said that he will move to San Francisco and will later look to start his own venture, likely in the artificial intelligence space.

Lakhani joined Peak XV in 2007 and became managing director in 2015. He was overseeing the VC firm’s investments in consumer technology, Web 3.0, fintech and SaaS companies.

His portfolio companies include B2B manufacturing platform Zetwerk, predictive sales analytics firm Vymo, health and fitness platform HealthKart, fintech firm OneCard, logistics startup Porter, and auto marketplace CarDekho, among others. His portfolio companies Ixigo and Truecaller have also made public debuts.

“As my time at Peak XV/Sequoia India reaches 17.5 years, I’ve decided it’s the right moment to step back from the firm. It has been an incredible journey—one that began in August 2007, when India’s startup ecosystem was in its infancy, to today, where it stands as one of the most vibrant in the world,” Lakhani said in a social media post.

On the other hand, Anand joined Peak XV in 2012 and became managing director in 2018. He initially worked in India before relocating to Singapore in 2015-16. His investment portfolio includes companies like Ula and Appier.

Prior to joining Peak XV, Anand was the product manager at Meta (then Facebook). He had also co-founded Tagtile and was also the chief executive officer of the company acquired by Facebook in 2013. He previously worked at VMware as a senior member of the technical staff.

