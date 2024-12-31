Flashback 2024: Most active venture capital firms in India
Flashback 2024: Most active venture capital firms in India

By Aman Rawat

  • 31 Dec 2024
Credit: Thinkstock

Venture capital investments in India recorded a modest recovery during 2024 after a steep drop last year but the overall sentiment remained cautious amid high interest rates and slowing economic growth.   Investors also continued to focus on profitability before signing funding cheques for startups rather than on rapid expansion that ......

