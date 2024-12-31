Flashback 2024: Most active venture capital firms in India

Pro
Venture capital investments in India recorded a modest recovery during 2024 after a steep drop last year but the overall sentiment remained cautious amid high interest rates and slowing economic growth. Investors also continued to focus on profitability before signing funding cheques for startups rather than on rapid expansion that ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.