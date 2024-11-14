Pavestsone VC raises nearly $100 mn in maiden outing

V Laxmikanth, managing partner, Pavestone

Hyderabad-based venture capital firm Pavestone VC, which invests in early- and growth-stage companies, has closed its maiden fund with a corpus of Rs 816 crore or about $97 million.

The firm had launched Pavestone Technology Fund in July 2021, aiming to raise Rs 600 crore initially, but lifted the size of the fund twice through greenshoe option to accommodate interest from investors, it said.

The fund has received commitments from large family offices and domestic and international institutional investors. Its limited partners (LPs) include the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund, the family office of Mankind Pharma promoters, and Colruyt Group India, among others.

“We’re delighted with the final close exceeding our initial target. This outcome reflects our vision and commitment to rigorous analysis and strong governance in our investment approach,” said V Laxmikanth, managing partner at Pavestone.

Laxmikanth, along with Sridhar Rampalli and Srikanth VJ Tanikella, set up the firm in 2021. The fund marked the first close in March 2022 and a second close in August 2023.

Primarily, Pavestone intends to back early growth-stage firms that solve problems of large enterprises in the business-to-business space. It will also make selective investments in early-stage companies working on advanced technologies.

So far, the VC has invested in five companies--E42, Bellatrix Aerospace, LivNSense, NewSpace Research & Technologies, and Cynlr.

It intends to build a portfolio of about 18 companies, providing initial funding of $4-8 million. The first cheque for each company is usually in the range of $3-5 million. It also hopes to make additional follow-on investments in portfolio companies.

