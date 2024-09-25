Palestine's Ibtikar Fund closes second vehicle, falls short of target

Premium (L) Ambar Amleh, (R) Habib Hazzan, managing partner, Ibtikar Fund

Ibtikar Fund, the war-stricken Palestine’s only venture capital firm that invests in early-stage Palestinian-founded startups in the West Bank, Gaza and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, marked the final close of its second tech-focussed investment vehicle, with funding from a key European institutional investor. However, the ......