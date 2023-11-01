Over two dozen investors to gauge startup decks at VCCircle’s The Pitch in Mumbai

Credit: 123RF.com

A set of more than two dozen investors and their representatives will go through elevator pitches made by a curated set of startups at the Mumbai chapter of VCCircle’s startup investment programme The Pitch this Friday.

The multi-city investment program kicked off on 14 September in Bengaluru and was followed by a similar chapter in Delhi last month. It will now be followed by another edition in Mumbai before the finale scheduled for December. The finale will also feature a Disruptors Awards to celebrate innovation and execution in the startup ecosystem.

The Mumbai edition of the programme is being held at Courtyard by Marriott on November 3.

Advertisement

The Pitch comes at a time when startup funding has slowed substantially over the past year and investors have turned cautious after the pandemic-driven boom in 2021 and 2022.

Notably, just like the Bengaluru and Delhi chapters, Mumbai will also see a high ratio of investor-to-startup-founders at the same venue compared to other startup funding events. This would translate into more meaningful exchange and networking and, in turn, into actual funding transactions. There would be just around four dozen startups picked to make their presentations at the Mumbai event.

Investors participating in The Pitch include venture capital firms, family offices, venture debt and even private equity firms looking to allocate part of their investible corpus to startups.

Advertisement

The participants also get access to a data hub, a subscription-based platform incorporating in-depth data and analysis from VCCircle’s proprietary research on startups and investors. The data hub is free for registered participants.

The Pitch sessions in the morning will be followed by conference and networking sessions among the country’s investment and the startup founder community as also valuable lessons from some successful entrepreneurs during the afternoon. The programme aims to build a collaborative platform by bringing investors and founders together.

Advertisement

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still do it here https://thepitch.vccevents.com/.

Share article on Leave Your Comments