Meet Indian startups that made it to Peak XV’s Surge 10 cohort
By Aman Rawat

  • 22 Oct 2024
Surge 10 founders

Four Indian startups have made it to the venture capital firm Peak XV Partners’ final list for the tenth cohort of its seed-stage accelerator platform Surge.  

The cohort also has startups from Singapore, the Philippines, China, the UAE, Australia, the UK and the US. The cohort brings together a mix of innovative startups with continued focus on AI, developer tools, consumer brands, next-generation fintech, healthcare, and more, Peak XV said in a statement on Tuesday.  

Each startup will receive up to $3 million in seed funding from Surge, while founders will receive full-stack support and partnership from its investment and operating teams. 

The Surge 10 programme will run from October 2024 to February 2025 in a mix of in-person and online sessions and events focused on founder development, go-to-market strategies, product, sales refinement, brand building and more.  

Here are the Indian companies from the Surge 10 cohort: 

Ambak  

Founded by Raghuveer Malik, Rameshwar Gupta, and Rashi Garg, Ambak compares and arranges home loans for customers in India. It aims to provide transparency, efficiency, and security to both customers and home loan providers. 

Dezy is a healthtech startup in the dental care segment. Founded by Hitesh Kakrani and Dr Jatin Kakrani, the startup aims to bring together consumer convenience, technology, and dental expertise. 

The Health Factory is a health-focused packaged baked food brand that aims to transform bread consumption in India. It retails high-protein, vegan, and zero-maida (refined flour) breads. Vinay Maheshwari, Mohit Sankhala, and Jos Vast are the cofounders of the firm.  

SalarySe is an Indian fintech startup that helps employees manage finances as well as provides credit-on-UPI (Unified Payments Interface). The firm was founded by Mohit Gorisariya,  Piyush Bagaria, and Saumeet Nanda.  

