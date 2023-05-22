Startups get elevator pitch sessions with top investors at VCCircle's curated platform

Startup founders will soon have one more avenue to interact with potential investors and pitch their ideas to seek funding with VCCircle rolling out a curated platform for the purpose.

VCCircle’s The Pitch will allow entrepreneurs to hold interactive sessions with some of India’s top private equity and venture capital investors as well as family offices.

The Pitch will bring together over 500 startups and 50 investors on a single platform in a series of editions across three major cities in the country to aid founders in their fundraising journey. The sessions will be held in Bengaluru in September, in Delhi in October, and in Mumbai the following month.

The new platform comes at a time when startup funding has slowed substantially over the past few months and investors have turned cautious after the pandemic-driven boom in 2021 and 2022.

The participants will also get access to a data hub, a subscription-based platform incorporating in-depth data and analysis from VCCircle’s proprietary research on startups and investors. The data hub would be free for registered participants.

The Pitch also will involve conferences and networking sessions with the country’s startup community. The program aims to build a collaborative platform by bringing investors and founders together.

So, entrepreneurs who want to showcase their innovative ideas, The Pitch will be the destination to finding the right set of investors to support their startups.

The program will culminate with the Disruptor Awards, where a jury of top investors and industry stalwarts will recognize the top 20 disruptors in the country.

