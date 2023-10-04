Two dozen investors to assess startup funding decks at VCCircle’s 'The Pitch' in Delhi

A set of around two dozen investors and their representatives shall go through elevator pitches made by a curated set of startups in the Delhi chapter of VCCircle’s startup investment program The Pitch this Friday.

The multi-city investment programme that kicked off on 14 September in Bengaluru, is to be followed by similar chapters in Delhi and Mumbai before the finale scheduled for December. The finale shall also feature a Disruptors Awards to celebrate innovation and execution in the startup ecosystem.

The Delhi edition of the program is being held at ITC Maurya on 6 October.

The Pitch comes at a time when startup funding has slowed substantially over the past one year and investors have turned cautious after the pandemic-driven boom in 2021 and 2022.

Notably, just like the Bengaluru chapter, Delhi will also see a high ratio of investor to startup founders at the same venue compared to other startup funding events, translating into for more meaningful exchange and networking that could translate into actual funding transaction. There would be just around three dozen startups picked to make their presentations at the Delhi event.

Investors participating in The Pitch include venture capital firms, family offices, venture debt and even private equity firms looking to allocate part of their investible corpus to startups.

Some of the investment firms that would be listening to the pitches include Alpha Wave, Elevation Capital, 360 One, Jungle Ventures, CDPQ, ChrysCapital, Blume Ventures, Waterbridge, Trifecta, Info Edge Ventures, HealthQuad, YourNest, Merak Ventures, Peak XV, IAN Fund, Eckle Ventures, Eagle10, RPSG, Sattva Ventures, Anicut and Stride Ventures.

Some like IAN Fund, Eckle Ventures and Stride Ventures had also participated in the Bengaluru chapter.

The participants also get access to a data hub, a subscription-based platform incorporating in-depth data and analysis from VCCircle’s proprietary research on startups and investors. The data hub is free for registered participants.

The Pitch sessions in the morning will be followed by conference and networking sessions between the country’s startup investment and the founder community as also valuable lessons from some successful entrepreneurs during the afternoon. The program aims to build a collaborative platform by bringing investors and founders together.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still do it here https://thepitch.vccevents.com/

